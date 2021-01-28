Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 21,493 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.2% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTV opened at $118.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.84. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.14.

About Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.