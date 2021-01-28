Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) were down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 67,672,961 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 41,699,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Several analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.