SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Raised to $150.00 at Barclays

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $123.21 on Tuesday. SiTime has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $143.46. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -178.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.39 and its 200 day moving average is $86.60.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 9,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $764,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,247,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,960 shares of company stock worth $7,086,861. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 1,056.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

