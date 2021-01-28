SkyWest (SKYW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect SkyWest to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. SkyWest has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $62.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

