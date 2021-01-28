Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,580,000 after purchasing an additional 653,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,214,000 after purchasing an additional 564,004 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670,598 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,119,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $162,946,000 after buying an additional 72,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 19.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,574,000 after buying an additional 91,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of SWKS opened at $155.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.58 and its 200-day moving average is $145.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $170.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

