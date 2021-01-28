Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stake Raised by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,663,000 after buying an additional 51,186 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after buying an additional 135,105 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $155.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $170.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

