SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to announce $170.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.50 million and the highest is $170.63 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $195.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $682.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.30 million to $683.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $681.98 million, with estimates ranging from $676.55 million to $688.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 65.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,176,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,670,000 after buying an additional 1,659,260 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 39.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,768,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,982,000 after buying an additional 499,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 15.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,373,000 after buying an additional 132,893 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 3.1% during the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 566,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,260,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 59.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 396,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,369,000 after buying an additional 147,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SLG stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $67.45. 2,765,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,752. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $95.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

