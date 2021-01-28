SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues Earnings Results

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share.

Shares of SLG traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.78. 54,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,455. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $95.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on SLG. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.