SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

Shares of SLM opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.40. SLM has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

