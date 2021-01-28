SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SLM traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.88. 1,003,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,118,636. SLM has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

SLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on SLM in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

