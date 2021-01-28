SmartMesh Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. SmartMesh has a market cap of $3.30 million and $250,138.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00075978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.03 or 0.00936064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00051788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.30 or 0.04442105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018191 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Token Trading

