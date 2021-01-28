Smiths News Plc (SNWS.L) (LON:SNWS) Trading Down 6.1%

Smiths News Plc (SNWS.L) (LON:SNWS)’s stock price was down 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.34). Approximately 87,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 204,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.70 ($0.36).

The company has a market capitalization of £64.40 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.13.

Get Smiths News Plc (SNWS.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathan Bunting sold 71,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total transaction of £20,054.44 ($26,201.25). Also, insider David Blackwood bought 33,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £8,993.16 ($11,749.62).

Smiths News Plc (SNWS.L) Company Profile (LON:SNWS)

Smiths News Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of newspapers and mixed freight in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through Smiths News and Tuffnells segments. The Smiths News segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Plc (SNWS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News Plc (SNWS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.