Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. 140166 raised their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $555,228.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,765,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,939,165.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 82,465 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $3,265,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,438,935 shares in the company, valued at $56,981,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 431.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

