SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SOC Telemed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

SOC Telemed stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. SOC Telemed has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that SOC Telemed will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

