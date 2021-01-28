SocialCoin (SOCC) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. SocialCoin has a market cap of $3,526.21 and approximately $1.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SocialCoin has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SocialCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SocialCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin Coin Profile

SocialCoin (CRYPTO:SOCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SocialCoin is socc.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “SocialCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The coin was created to be used as a reward for interactive with certain content in platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, TripAdvisor, online forums such as Pistonheads and so on. “

Buying and Selling SocialCoin

SocialCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SocialCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SocialCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SocialCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.