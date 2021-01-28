Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT) Insider Martin Hellawell Sells 111,000 Shares

Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT) insider Martin Hellawell sold 111,000 shares of Softcat plc (SCT.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.94), for a total value of £1,693,860 ($2,213,038.93).

Shares of LON SCT opened at GBX 1,503 ($19.64) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,403.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,264.52. Softcat plc has a 1 year low of GBX 832.17 ($10.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,627 ($21.26).

Softcat plc (SCT.L) Company Profile

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

