Sogou (SOGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Sogou had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.70 million. On average, analysts expect Sogou to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sogou alerts:

NYSE:SOGO opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Sogou has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -70.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.