SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) (CVE:SDC) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) (CVE:SDC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.16. SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.49 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11.

About SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) (CVE:SDC)

SolidusGold Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Honeymoon Property, an early stage gold-silver-copper property that comprises four mineral claims totaling approximately 3,415 hectares located on the west side of Adams Lake, British Columbia.

