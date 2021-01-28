Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) (CVE:SGC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) (CVE:SGC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 36,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.