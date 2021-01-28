Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance, life insurance and financial and other services primarily in Japan and internationally. Nonlife Insurance segment provides property and casualty insurance underwriting, asset management and related business. Life Insurance segment provides life insurance underwriting and asset management business. It also engaged in operation of nursing care service business. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sompo from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Sompo stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sompo has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $20.32.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

