Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Down 19.7%

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) dropped 19.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $12.23. Approximately 31,106,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 23,908,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

SRNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 698.01% and a negative return on equity of 314.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

