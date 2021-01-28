South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.10%.

South Plains Financial stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $345.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

