South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

South State stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,586. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average is $61.93. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. South State has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $82.35.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $167,166.00. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $365,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,708,503.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,821. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. South State presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

