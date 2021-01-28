South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut shares of South32 from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get South32 alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.08. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.