Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.69. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,149.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

