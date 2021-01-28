Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 623,909 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $29,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. 140166 raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.83.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

