Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,137 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83.

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.39.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

