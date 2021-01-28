Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) (TSE:SPG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) (TSE:SPG) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$2.75 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$2.25.

TSE SPG opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of C$123.40 million and a PE ratio of 54.76. Spark Power Group Inc. has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.57.

Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) (TSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$61.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.03 million. Research analysts predict that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

