Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $35,863.10 and $236.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparkle Loyalty token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00049879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00124850 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00067605 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00262598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00064357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.03 or 0.00330274 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Token Profile

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,272,566 tokens. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io.

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkle Loyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkle Loyalty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.