SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,408,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,553 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 996,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,670,000 after acquiring an additional 46,375 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 514,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,464,000 after acquiring an additional 85,048 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 185,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 33,071 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 150,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of CWB stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $85.92. 57,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,661. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.36. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $39.81 and a 1 year high of $88.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.