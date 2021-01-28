SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) Trading Down 0.1%

SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $101.28 and last traded at $101.28. 781 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average of $91.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF stock. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. LifePlan Financial Group Inc owned about 18.13% of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

