SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 291,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785,575 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.66. The company had a trading volume of 174,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,366. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

