SPDR Solactive Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:ZJPN) Stock Price Down 2.2%

SPDR Solactive Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:ZJPN)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $89.12 and last traded at $89.12. 1,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.68 and its 200 day moving average is $80.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Solactive Japan ETF stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Solactive Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:ZJPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,025,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,722,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 93.20% of SPDR Solactive Japan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

