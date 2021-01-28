SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 194.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.