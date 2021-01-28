SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) Holdings Boosted by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XTL traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.98. 6,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,605. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $100.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.74.

