Spinnaker Trust Has $939,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in AT&T by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,033,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after buying an additional 62,433 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in AT&T by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 149,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $207.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

