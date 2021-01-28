Spire (SR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spire (NYSE:SR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.53 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, analysts expect Spire to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SR stock opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.26. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $87.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

SR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

