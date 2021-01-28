Spreng Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.5% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.46.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.