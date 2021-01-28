SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $94.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWTX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $80.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average is $57.02. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.13.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,736,040.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,226,893.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,281 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

