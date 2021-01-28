Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.91. Approximately 4,893,625 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,028,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

SFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 213,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 137,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 43,871 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,768 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

