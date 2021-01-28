Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Square were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,713,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,568,650 shares of company stock worth $332,314,158 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQ stock traded up $14.48 on Thursday, hitting $216.94. 275,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,226,435. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

