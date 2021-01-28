Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Square by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,726,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Square by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 787,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after purchasing an additional 459,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 623.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,766,000 after buying an additional 184,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.72.

NYSE:SQ traded up $11.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,226,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.18, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $246.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,568,650 shares of company stock valued at $332,314,158. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

