SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAF opened at $3.90 on Monday. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

