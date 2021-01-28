SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 385 ($5.03).

SSPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 307.80 ($4.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02. SSP Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 136.80 ($1.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 687 ($8.98). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 329.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 262.29.

In other SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) news, insider Mike Clasper bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £100,130 ($130,820.49). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,104 shares of company stock valued at $10,038,138.

SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

