STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading 16.4% Higher

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) shares shot up 16.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.44 and last traded at $104.47. 3,477,795 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 405% from the average session volume of 688,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.77.

STAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 546.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.84.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 14,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $1,148,994.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,895.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,781 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,266. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 13.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

