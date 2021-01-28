Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.82. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 2,690,227 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $15.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.17.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $48.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

