Standard Tokenization Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.55 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $21.55 million and $24.50 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00072603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.01 or 0.00891638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00052919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.97 or 0.04319106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017917 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,326,558 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

