Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Standex International (NYSE:SXI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $97.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $94.00. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s previous close.

SXI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standex International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

NYSE:SXI opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.47. Standex International has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $87.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.43 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Standex International will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,376 shares of company stock valued at $818,947. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 316.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

