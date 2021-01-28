Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.70-10.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.71. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.70-10.30 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.73.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK traded up $8.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.35. 66,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,124. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.70 and its 200-day moving average is $169.23. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.