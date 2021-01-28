Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Reduced by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,914 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

SBUX traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.97. 378,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,282,863. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

